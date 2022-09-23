Abd Karim: Ministry to identify cause of Sarawak’s poor Sukma performance

LUNDU (Sept 23): The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Ministry will conduct an investigation on the management of Sarawak’s sports associations to identify the causes of the state’s unsatisfactory results in the 20th Sukma Games.

Its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah cautioned those from the association not contributing to the development of the sports involved will be dropped from the association.

“Prior to the 20th Sukma Games, after discussions with the associations and coaches, we initially targeted 44 gold. We only got 26 gold (at the time or writing). At first, they told us everything is good but when the time comes, they (athletes) are not up to par.

“So after they return to Sarawak, we will carry out a post-mortem and determine who will dropped from the associations. Some of them have stayed in the associations for long and for many years — however, they are still clinging to the same level,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Batang Kayan Festival and Batang Kayan Regatta here on Friday.

Abdul Karim added the discussions and investigations will be held in private after the athletes return to the state.

He still commended the overall performance of the Sarawak contingent in Sukma as well as the Johor contingent, where he expressed the desire to learn the ‘ingredients’ of their success.

On the Sukma doping case, Abdul Karim opined the decision to drop all the athletes from a team in the category should not be done.

“Such a punishment should be imposed on the individual athlete who was found guilty of doping instead,” he said.

Touching on the Batang Kayan Festival, formerly known as the Lundu Festival, the minister said it was finally back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As for the Batang Kayan Regatta, it will be the last regatta event to be held before next month’s Sarawak Regatta.

“I believe this regatta will attract boat owners to join in and see their capabilities before the main event (Sarawak Regatta) in October,” he added.

The Batang Kayan Festival will run from Sept 23-25 and aside from the Batang Kayan Regatta, there will be other activities to enjoy as well.

Also present were Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan and Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang.