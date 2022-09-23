Archers fuel Sarawak’s fight to finish top 5 overall

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): The archery team is among Sarawak’s top performing teams in the 20th Sukma after they ended their campaign on a high with four gold, one silver and one bronze medals, topping the medal tally against all other states in the sport.

Terengganu finished second with three golds, four silvers and two bronzes while Johor ended third with two golds.

Sarawak’s first gold was delivered by Joey Tan Xing Lei in the 70m Recurve women’s individual. This was followed by golden performances by Natasha Mohd Shahruddin and Josiah Hong Xiang Win in the Olympic Compound mixed team, Joey Tan-Cecil Nathanael Busu Polycap in Olympic Recurve mixed team and Joey Tan-Supang Yahya-Zakirah Mohammad Feroz in the Olympic Recurve women’s team.

Joey Tan added another silver to her collection when she finished second in the Olympic Recurve women’s individual. The bronze medal was contributed by Supang Yahya in Olympic Recurve women’s individual.

Head coach Jaffery Low Wei Loon was delighted as he was surprised by the fine run. He hailed the contribution of outstanding individuals but also stressed that team work is key.

“Joey Tan is definitely our star performer but, in the team events, everyone is important and have their big part in the team,” he told The Borneo Post.

The team had targeted two golds but, he added, they ended up well surpassing their forecast.

Asked about Sarawak’s overall performance as Sukma XX winds down, Low was philosophical.

“I don’t think we performed badly, we maintained our standard while some teams performed better, but if we took a bit more risk or push a bit further, we might get a better result.

“Although we have some regrets individually but it’s quite a good outing as a whole,” he said.

The 20th Sukma enter the final day of competition today. Sarawak is in a tight spot with Selangor and Sabah fighting to remain among the top five teams in the overall medal tally.