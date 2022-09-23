Biggest international beauty pageant in Sarawak Nov 11-27

BAU (Sept 23): The 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 to be held from Nov 11 to 27 will be an avenue for the international beauty queens to promote Sarawak to the rest of the world.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this during the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between YAST Group and Platinum sponsor Tecktonic Group here yesterday.

The event is expected to bring about 60 beauties and crews from all over the world to Kuching from Nov 11 to 27, he said.

“These beauty pageants are ambassadors to their country and wherever they go, be they in Kuching, Bau or Lundu; they will be taking photographs and these photos will be shared all over the social media and across the globe,” he noted.

“That is something even my Ministry could not afford to do in terms of mass promotion and marketing for the state,” he said, and thanked YAST Group for bringing the international pageants to Sarawak.

“This event will be different from the rest where the promotional parts have been meticulously done and I am very sure that when it reaches the finals, everything will be perfectly done,” he added.

Citing Bau and Lundu as part of the Miss Tourism International World itinerary, the Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development urged the local communities to be prepared in welcoming the contestants and their crews.

YAST Group founder Esther Law, viewed the upcoming Miss Tourism International World Final to be one of the biggest beauty pageant events in Sarawak, Malaysia and internationally.

“The pageants will arrive in Lundu on November 17 to participate in a series of exciting activities and depart to Bau the following day for a series of promotional activities,” she said, adding that Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep will hold a luncheon at Bau to welcome the pageant delegates and organisers.

Also present at the event were Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep; Bau district officer Anielia Siam; Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee; Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Lee Chin Teck and YASTECH executive director Koh How Tze.