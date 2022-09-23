Dr Rundi presents grants of RM1.1 mln in Kemena

BINTULU (Sept 23): The Sarawak government is doing its best to help the people cope with inflation in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic, particularly those in low-income groups and the needy.

Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the Sarawak government has disbursed assistance nine times under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS).

“All people’s elected representatives have also been instructed to help the people in their respective areas to ease their burden,” he said when presenting Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants and Penambahbaikan Rumah Rakyat Miskin Sarawak (PPRMS) programme at Bintulu Division Agriculture Department yesterday.

The Kemena assemblyman said the grant was the third for the people in his constituency and assured that the fourth would also be distributed fairly.

“I want everyone to get some help whether the recipients are villagers, longhouses, schools and so on. The important thing is that whoever needs it we will help,” he explained.

Dr Rundi advised those who did not receive funding this year not to be disheartened as there will be funds next year.

“Funds will not be given to the same people every year. We need to distribute to everyone equally to avoid bias” he explained.

He said 36 MRP and five PPRMS recipients who received grants of RM1.1 million were Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of longhouses, villages and schools in Kemena.

He reminded recipients to use the funds wisely with a report to the State Implementation Monitoring Unit.