Fatimah: 3,067 nabbed for drug, substance abuse from June to August this year in S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 23): Sarawak recorded a total of 3,067 arrests related to drug and substance abuse from June to August this year, said Women, Children and Community Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to her, this was the result of 2,009 integrated enforcement operations carried out by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN), Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) of Sarawak.

“As a result of the operation, a total of 3,067 arrests were recorded and out of that 207 involve distribution, 672 for possession of drugs and substances and 2,188 were individuals whose urine was screened positive.

“The number shows an increase of 70.57 per cent compared to arrests in the same period in 2021 (1,798 arrests),” she said during a press conference at her office in Baitulmakmur 2 building yesterday.

Fatimah also said that through the operation, as much as 11.30 kg of drugs and compressed substances in the form of 841 pills were seized by JSJN and JKDM with an estimated value of RM714,944.

The drug confiscation was able to prevent the use of drugs and illegal substances 113,930 times and saved 47,338 individuals for a period of one month, she added.

Meanwhile, during the same period, a total of 10 people were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department of Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) related to drug and substance issues.

“This number shows a decrease of 71.42 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 (35 people),” she said.

Fatimah also informed that during the period from June to August 2022, a total of 558 persons in Sarawak were imprisoned for various offences related to drug and substance abuse, an increase of 200 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 (186 people).

“To ensure that those who abuse drugs and substances do not continue to do so, our MIDS chain focuses on intervention in the form of treatment and rehabilitation.

“As of August 31 this year, a total of 2,490 people have been recorded undergoing treatment and rehabilitation,” she informed.

Fatimah disclosed that out of that number, 216 people are undergoing rehabilitation in institutions such as the Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen), 2,274 more in the community including 1,956 Persons Subject to Supervision (OKP) from AADK, 180 OKP from PDRM.

There are also 63 individuals who are currently undergoing rehabilitation at One Stop Centres for Addiction (OSCA) and 75 are doing so on a voluntary basis at Puspen Kuching.

Fatimah was speaking to reporters after chairing the monthly meeting of the One Stop Committee (OSC) to deal with the issue of drugs and substances at her office here yesterday.

Before the press conference, she received a visit from JSJN director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Also present during the press conference was Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development II Mohammad Razi Sitam.