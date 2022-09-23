Malaysian company inks MoU with UK partners on rubber technology innovation

KUCHING (Sept 23): The Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) has witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between a Malaysian-owned company, Cranfield University, and Levidian Nanosystem Ltd in Bedford, United Kingdom.

MRC chief executive officer Nor Hizwan Ahmad said for the first time, the technology used successfully converts harmful methane gas into more environmentally friendly graphene and when it is combined with natural rubber, the resulting material is proven to be more sustainable and durable.

“This collaboration has indirectly encouraged the advancement of rubber technology so that innovation can be applied to redefine the future of rubber applications,” he said in a press release today.

According to him, Malaysia, as a leading country in rubber technology, will gain profits through the commercialisation of high-performance rubber products in addition to opening new markets and further increasing the global value chain of the Malaysian rubber industry.

“We will be more progressive towards unlimited progress with the wealth of rubber resources that we have—from plantations to aerospace.

“Humans have been exploring all corners of the earth for a long time, and now it’s time for the rubber industry to move beyond borders.

“Through the development of contemporary rubber materials that are formulated through the infusion of graphene and latex, the application can be carried out comprehensively to industries involving earth resources and the aerospace environment,” Nor Hizwan added.

Last July, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob inaugurated this initiative at the Malaysia International Agricommodity Expo & Summit (MIACES) 2022 and received solid support as well as guidance from Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

On Sept 15, MRC organised the Industry Consultation 2022, an annual event involving rubber industry players from various fields to provide valuable feedback and suggestions directly on MRC’s direction and way forward to support the rubber industry towards greater heights.

From Sept 27-29, MRC will be participating in EVM Asia Expo 2022, the region’s No. 1 Electric Vehicle Exhibition, hosted by the Malaysia Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) and supported by the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii).

This event will bring together industry players in the field of manufacturing electric, hybrid, and autonomous vehicles under one roof in Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur.