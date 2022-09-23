Malcolm Ting clinches crown in Sukma golf men’s individual event

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Sarawak created history at Sukma XX when Malcolm Ting won the first Sukma gold for golf in the men’s individual event on Thursday.

However, it was not all plain sailing for the 20-year-old golfer from Miri, as he had to engage in two play-offs after tying the top spot with Muhammad Ikhmal Basry of FT Kuala Lumpur.

Both had identical scores of four-over par 220 over three rounds but Ting managed to overcome Ikhmal’s challenge to claim the gold — which is his first and last Sukma gold.

The team event saw Ting, Benjamin Ethan Ngelingkong, Lim Beng Keat and Matthew Peregrine Ong Zhen Lei finish fifth with 688, nine strokes behind gold medalists Selangor (679), Johor (681), FT Kuala Lumpur (682) and Terengganu (685).

Sarawak fared better in the women’s team competition as Zulaikah Nurziana Nasser and Eliza Mae Kho bagged the silver medal with 309 strokes, losing to the champions FT Kuala Lumpur by 11 strokes.

The bronze went to Kedah whose best score was 317 strokes.

When interviewed by The Borneo Post, Malcolm expressed his gratitude and joy for winning the gold.

”First of all, I would like to thank my grandparents who supported me all the way and all my friends who supported me back in Miri.

“This is my back-to-back win and my first time winning gold for Sarawak. Last week I won the PGM Qualifying School and this week l won the gold for Team Sarawak.

“I hope l can still perform well at all of my other future events,” Malcolm said.

In summing up the state team’s performance, team manager Anthony Tan Hong Chiang said he was proud of the team winning a gold and a silver medal.

“This is the first time Sarawak won a gold medal in the Sukma golf event and the women’s team could have achieved a better result if Mirabel Ting Ern Hui was around.

“Unfortunately she has just reported to her university in the US and was unable to obtain leave to come back for Sukma XX,” he said when contacted today.

“Thank you to all the players, parents and friends from Sarawak who came to cheer and support our great team, waiving the Sarawak flags.

“All waving the flags and cheering for Malcolm during the play-off, even Sabah players and officials were cheering for him.

“Finally he won and the Sarawak State anthem was played during the prize presentation ceremony,” he said.

Tan also thanked ACDM Azizul Annuar Adenan and Deputy Minister of Tourism for their support.

“With the support from our Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, I am confident Sarawak will produce more great junior players through the development programme under the Sarawak Gold Association under state coach Paul Bryant,” he added.