Man slapped with RM2,000 fine for gambling in front of Miri café

MIRI (Sept 23): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM2,000 in default two months in jail for gambling illegally in a public place.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen meted out the sentence on Mohd Firdaus Mohamad Sahri, 32, of Mile 6 1/2 Jalan Miri-Bintulu following his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Firdaus was found to be involved in online gambling in a public place.

He committed the offence at 12.20pm on Sept 21 this year in front of a café at Jalan Bukit in Taman Tunku.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Mohd Firdaus was unrepresented by counsel.