Sabah completes Sukma squash campaign with Women’s doubles silver medal

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Sabah concluded the Malaysia Games (Sukma) squash competition at the National Squash Centre, Bukit Jalil today with a silver medal.

Lai Wen Li and Yee Xin Ying achieved the feat in the Women’s doubles when they went down fighting to the Azman sisters – Aifa and Aira – of Kedah in the final.

The Sabah pair tried their best against the favourites and led 9-6 at one time before engaging in long rallies when the score was 10-all in the opening set.

However, the Kedah pair went on to take the first set 11-10 before cementing victory with an 11-6 win in the second set.

“We tried our best but made some mistakes at crucial moments … was just part of the game,” said Wen Li.

“Happy for first ever silver.”

This was Wen Li’s second medal in the 20th edition of the games after having won a bronze in the Women’s singles on Tuesday.

With one silver and a bronze, this was Sabah squash’s best performance in the country’s premier multi-sport event.

The gold for Aifa and Aira ensured Kedah emerged the top performing state in squash with two gold and three silver, followed by Sarawak with one gold and one silver, and Federal Territory with one gold and one bronze.

Kelantan won the other gold on offer in squash to finish fourth overall, while Sabah was in fifth spot with their medal haul.