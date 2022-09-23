Saradec achieves over RM6 mln trade enquiry on Singapore fair’s first day

KUCHING (Sept 23): Sarawak Design Centre (Saradec) recorded a very encouraging debut at the inaugural Design Fair Asia (FIND) in Singapore.

A statement today said Saradec received a total of RM6,104,150 in trade enquiry on the first day of the design fair yesterday.

“This figure exceeds the Sarawak-based company’s expected RM5 million in trade enquiry for the entire three-day event,” said the statement.

Saradec’s booth, which showcases unique furniture designed by talents from its Sarawak Young Designers (SayD’Signers Sarawak) programme as well as products from its SayD’Signers Sarawak Link and Match (SLIM) incubator programme, attracted more than 500 international buyers consisting mainly of businesses, architects, as well as interior designers looking for furniture designs that are one-of-a-kind.

“Visitor response has been very encouraging, with comments such as ‘very unique furniture and designs’, and ‘awesome with high quality wood’.

“A representative from Williams-Sonoma Singapore, a renowned retailer of kitchenware and home furnishings, commented that the furniture at Saradec’s booth had ‘amazing designs’,” said the statement.

The statement added that a fair number of visitors to Saradec’s booth also expressed interest in future collaborations.

Saradec’s exhibition booth is located at B21, FIND, at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.