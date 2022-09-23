Sebuyau welder fined RM1,500 for threatening to hurt stranger

KUCHING (Sept 23): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a welder RM1,500 in default two months’ jail for threatening to hurt a man he did not know.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Patrick Lee, 26, from Sebuyau on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the charge, Patrick committed criminal intimidation by threatening to hurt the 36-year-old victim around 6pm on Sept 18, 2022 at a quarters area near Jalan Stampin here.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was at a petrol station near Jalan Datuk Bandar Mustapha when he was suddenly stopped by Patrick, who was on a motorcycle with his wife riding pillion.

Patrick proceeded to challenge the victim to a fistfight, apart from expressing dissatisfaction towards the man.

Patrick’s wife tried to calm him down but was ignored, while the victim left the premises and headed to his quarters.

However, Patrick followed the victim and took a photo of his car, telling the man that he would look for him again.

This prompted the victim to lodge a police report and Patrick was arrested the next day (Sept 19) at a supermarket near Jalan Wan Alwi.

The investigation of the case revealed that Patrick was intoxicated and had lost all self-control when the victim ignored his challenge to fight.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Patrick was unrepresented by counsel.