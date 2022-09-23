S’wak to explore use of ESRI ArcGIS technologies, says Awg Tengah

BINTULU (Sept 23): The Sarawak government intends to explore use of ESRI ArcGIS technologies for urban development planning and mapping of natural resources for a sustainable future.

This was expressed by Deputy Premier and Minister for Natural Resources & Urban Development II Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at the ArcGIS Technologies sharing session with ESRI Malaysia in the Land and Survey Department Headquarters at Menara Pelita yesterday morning.

Awang Tengah proposed ESRI Malaysia and SAINS carry out a comprehensive study on GIS solutions for natural resources of Sarawak such as mapping of mineral types, crocodile density areas amongst others.

Meanwhile ESRI Malaysia chief executive officer CS Tan recapped the previous engagement at ESRI User Conference San Diego USA.

He said nine areas of interest have been identified, namely land use, mineral and natural resources, change detection, water supply, gas supply, smart city, conservation programme, wildlife mapping and talent development.

Industry consultant team manager of ESRI Malaysia Firdaus Asri, shared some case studies in New Mexico using GIS for responsible and efficient mining operation as well as Singapore: Smart City.

Also present were Urban Development, Land Administration and Environment Deputy Minister Datu Len Talif Salleh, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi, Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Dr Zaidi Razak, and SAINS CEO Dr Anderson Tiong.