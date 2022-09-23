Willie: Four areas in S’wak identified for cocoa cultivation

KUCHING (Sept 23): The Ministry of Plantation, Industries, and Commodities has identified Puncak Borneo, Samarahan, Julau and Sarikei for cocoa cultivation in Sarawak, revealed its Deputy Minister Datuk Willie Mongin.

“One hundred fifty hectares in Sarawak are being developed in this two-year plan until 2023. We hope the project will go well as planned,” he stated during a press conference in a hotel here yesterday.

Willie added that his ministry is targeting to cultivate 1,000 hectares with cocoa throughout Malaysia through the plan including 350 hectares in Sabah.

“Cultivation has started in Sarawak and Sabah and another 200 hectares in Peninsular Malaysia,” he informed after officiating the closing ceremony of Super Koko 2022 course at the same venue.