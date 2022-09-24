153 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 24): Sabah recorded 153 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with six districts having double-digit infections in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the capital city reported 68 cases while Lahad Datu, Kota Marudu, Penampang, Tawau and Tuaran recorded 12, 11, 11, 11 and 10 respectively.

“The number of new infections on Saturday was 153. With the number of test samples decreasing from 1,846 yesterday to 1,743 today as well as a higher positivity rate of 9.52 per cent form 9.37 per cent yesterday, the decrease is marginal.

“From the 153 total cases, 151 are in Categories 1 and 2 and one each in Categories 3 and 4,” he said in a statement.

Districts with single-digit cases are Kota Belud, Kudat, Putatan, Beaufort, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Papar, Tenom, Kalabakan, Keningau, Ranau and Semporna.

Meanwhile, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Sandakan, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid and Tongod recorded zero cases.