208 Filipinos deported from Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 24): Two hundred and eight Filipino illegal immigrants were deported to their home country by the Sabah Immigration Department.

Sabah Immigration Director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the illegal immigrants were those held and placed at the Immigration Deport Centre in Sandakan.

“The illegal immigrants are 97 men, 60 women and 51 children, aged between 23 months and 69 years old.

“They were deported from Sandakan port to Zamboanga City in the Philippines on Friday,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

Sharifah said the detainees were detained by Sabah Immigration Department for violating various Immigration offenses under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

She added that Friday’s deportation is the second series of this month.

On Sept 6, the Sabah Immigration Department deported 1,519 illegal immigrants of various nationalities to their home countries.