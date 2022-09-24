Baby girl found abandoned on road in Tambunan

KENINGAU (Sept 24): A healthy baby girl was found on the road along Jalan Kampung Korikot, Tambunan near here early Saturday morning, said district police chief DSP Nor Rafidah Kasim.

She said the baby was found by a member of the public at 1.05 am, following which a police report was lodged at 2.38 am.

“The complainant found the baby wrapped in white cloth with floral patterns. The baby was sent to Tambunan Hospital for examination and further treatment,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

Nor Rafidah said the baby girl is in stable condition and is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

She also said the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

Those with any information regarding the case can contact the investigating officer Inspector Mohd Damsa Dahlan at 016-448 6747. – Bernama