Boxers, silat fighters pull Sarawak to fourth overall in Sukma XX

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 24): Daeloniel McDelon Bong lived up to his ‘Kilat Boy’ reputation when he boxed his way to Sarawak’s first boxing gold in Sukma XX at Futsal Malaysia Complex at Prescint 18, Putrajaya yesterday.

First to step into the ring in the three final bouts involving Sarawak boxers, Daeloniel had a tentative start against Melaka’s Alif Akmal Azri but soon found his rhythm for a resounding 5-0 points decision over three rounds to lift the feather weight (54-57kg) crown.

“The final bout was stiff for me and l faced some problems because my opponent read my tactics in the first round and I made some mistakes.

“However, in the second round I tried to change the situation by changing tactics to continue the fight.

“I would like to dedicate this win to the coaches and all the supporters. l am happy and proud to be able to contribute a gold medal again to Sarawak after four years,” said Daeloniel who added that he hoped to continue his boxing career as amateur or in the professional ranks.

In the second final, Mohd Rafieq Morshidi was unable to overcome the stiff challenge from Johor’s Muhd Arif Aiman of Johor. He ended with the silver in the light welterweight (60-63.5kg) division.

However, Jackson Chambai soon brought back the cheers to the Sarawak camp with another commanding 5-0 points victory over Mohd Hakimi Sumadi of FT Kuala Lumpur in the fly weight (48-51kg) final.

Earlier in the day, it was all smiles for the Sarawak pencak silat team after they bagged two gold medals to bolster Sarawak’s overall medal tally.

The silat gold medalists were Raveena Jenn in the Putri Category E and Mohd Abdul Latif Maxzakir in Putra Category H.

Late on Friday, the swimmers closed their campaign as one of the better performing teams in the Sarawak contingent. They collected five gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals.

The lawn bowls competition was among the few sports to finish late in the last day of the 20th Sukma. The Sarawak team failed to win any gold but settled for three bronze medals.

The cycling squad was also disappointing with only one bronze medal from Yohannes Larenza Meahian in the men’s downhill 1.5km.

At the end of all competitions for Sukma XX, Sarawak finished fourth overall with 32 gold, 42 silver and 53 bronze medals, falling short of the targeted 44 golds. It was a repeat of the 2018 Perak Sukma when Sarawak also placed fourth but with 42 gold, 36 silver and 60 bronze medals.

Johor emerged as the runaway leaders right from the start of this edition and eventually lifted the overall crown with a mighty haul of 77 golds, 52 silvers and 43 bronzes followed by Terengganu (64-49-56) and FT Kuala Lumpur (55-68-64). Selangor (31-55-44) and Sabah (30-29-39) were fifth and sixth respectively behind Sarawak.