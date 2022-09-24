Drift net found in dive site at Sipadan Island

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 24): Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin has expressed disappointment over the discovery of a 900m-long drift net in a dive site at Sipadan Island.

Jafry said the discovery was made by Sabah Parks rangers and several divers while cleaning the beach around 6am on Sept 23.

He said based on the initial report, the Sabah Parks rangers and dive marshals were conducting a beach clean-up when they noticed drift net buoys from the Barracuda Point to the Hanging Garden dive site.

Upon inspection, they found a 900m-long drift net being caught among the corals in the water.

Efforts to remove the drift net were immediately carried out by divers from tourism operators such as Seahorse Scuba Sdn Bhd, Dive Semporna and Borneo Jungle.

The drift net had caught some 18 types of fish, which had died, while coral reefs were also damaged.

Among the fish that were trapped in the drift net were fishes locally known as kumai and ogos, and two sharks.

Around 9.40am, the divers spotted a long wooden boat, known locally as jongkong, entering the Sipadan Island Park.

Jafry said upon questioning, the man admitted that the net belonged to him.

“Based on initial investigations, the man admitted to owning the net but claimed it had been carried away by the current and drifted to the Sipadan Island Park,” he said.

Jafry said work to remove the net was done into the night and later continued on Saturday morning, involving 25 divers registered with the Sabah Parks.

Meanwhile, Jafry said leaving the drift net behind is an irresponsible act as it could destroy marine life in the area.

He therefore urged the authorities to take stern action against those responsible.

“If this was caused by negligence, then appropriate action must be taken as a lesson to everyone to be more careful in future,” he said in a statement on Saturday.