KKB marks 60th anniversary with RM2 mln donation to 10 Sarawak charities

KUCHING (Sept 24): KKB Engineering Bhd (KKB) donated RM2 million last night to 10 charitable organisation in Sarawak in conjunction with its 60th anniversary celebration.

Founder, chairman, and group managing director Dato Sri Kho Kak Beng said KKB is committed to helping the community and society.

“We are happy to share that the company is donating RM2 million to charitable organisations. What we take from society, we must give back to society,” he said.

As a Sarawakian, Kho said he is proud KKB has contributed to the development of the state for 60 years.

“Today our business in engineering, construction, and manufacturing has also expanded into oil and gas.

“Within a period of 10 years, KKB Group through our subsidiary company Oceanmight Sdn Bhd has been successfully awarded 14 projects majoring in offshore fabrication steel structures,” he said.

Kho added what began as a one-man journey has given employment to over 1,000 employees since 1962.

“I alone cannot grow more success without the teamwork of my management and staff.

“It is only with teamwork and cooperation of all my hardworking and loyal people that we can enjoy the fruit of success tonight,” he said.

Group executive director Kho Pok Tong said KKB will continue to strive and stay relevant in the industry.

“We shall adopt the latest technology and seek for cooperation to leap forward into the future to continue and guide our leadership team.

“We hope to grow further in tandem with our state’s sustainable green development in many years to come,” he said.

The celebration also included the launch of Kho’s third autobiography titled ‘Metamorphosis in Life’ by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.