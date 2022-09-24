KTS Group holds family activities, beach clean-up

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 24): The KTS Group on Saturday held family activities and the Suzuki beach cleaning campaign at Kinabalu Yacht Club, Tanjung Aru in conjunction with its 60th anniversary.

A total of 120 participants, including 16 staff from Suzuki KK Dealer and Kinabalu Yacht Club arrived as early as 6am to take part in the programme.

Among the activities held were jogging along the beach, followed by a beach clean-up, a football game at the beach, and volleyball; a tug of war and a contest to fill the buckets with sand.

The participants, comprised of staff from the subsidiaries of KTS Group, were divided into five teams.

The Blue team emerged as the champion, followed by the Green team in second place and the Yellow team in third place.

KTS Sabah Operation Manager Wong Kee Mee, KTS Sabah Area Senior Office Manager Hii Poh Buei, See Hua Sabah Area Operation Manager Toh Lu Hung, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd branch manager Wong Nyuk Tai @ Jeremy and Gree Malaysia Sdn Bhd Sabah Business Development Manager Kong Thong Hoi were among the participants.

Those present were also treated to a hearty breakfast.

During the event, Jeremy shared some information about the ‘Suzuki Clean Ocean Project’ which started at Suzuki Japan’s headquarters in 2010.

He said it later expanded to China, Thailand, France, Malaysia, Indonesia, United Kingdom and other countries.

“As of March 2022, there are 53 distributors and 10,000 volunteers from all over the world for this campaign, including the KTS Group. This programme will be expanded further this year.

“Suzuki is also targeting to reduce the use of plastic products in the packaging process of the brand’s machineries,” he said.

At the same time, he said that Suzuki has created a ‘Micro-Plastic Collecting’ (MPC) device, which enables outboard motors to collect micro-plastic without affecting the engine performance nor harming the environment.

The MPC is the first in the world, he said.

Wong added that surveys conducted at 14 countries including Japan, USA, and Europe will allow further improvements to be made to the device.

He also said that the device is being used as one of the three activities in the ‘Suzuki Clean Ocean Project’.