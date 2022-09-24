Len Talif: Sarawak Delta Geopark to be on par with others globally

KUCHING (Sept 24): The state will work to ensure the Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) will in future stand on a par with geoparks across the globe, said Datu Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said SDGp is the first National Geopark in the state and the sixth in the country, covering 311,246 ha of land and water areas.

He said SDGp represents the union of special geological, biological, and cultural heritage found in Kuching District, Bau District, Padawan Sub-district, Siburan Sub-district, as well as a small part of Serian.

“After more than a decade of discussing, evaluating, and refining its impact on the existing land use policy and state planning, we are finally witnessing the proclamation of SDGp as a National Geopark,” he said before Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the proclamation ceremony at the Sarawak Cultural Village near here today.

Len Talif said he hoped the proclamation will give a boost to the tourism industry and socio-economic development of the state and people of Sarawak.

To ensure that SDGp is managed well, he said sufficient allocation is necessary to carry out activities and programmes, infrastructure development, capacity building, and SDGp area management.

He thanked the state government for approving RM2.045 million to implement the geopark initiative.

Len Talif said the federal government would hopefully also provide adequate allocation to Sarawak in support of the state’s efforts to maintain the recognition of SDGp as a National Geopark and gain further recognition at the global level.

He also called on government agencies, private parties, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), local communities, the tourism industry, and all stakeholders to cooperate and take the opportunity to use the geopark brand to highlight and promote their respective products.

According to him, local authorities need to ensure that infrastructure development in the SDGp is ​​done in line with existing planning and geopark requirements.

He said the Sarawak Forestry Corporation needs to ensure that the management of geosites and biosites within Fully Protected Areas is carried out in accordance with the guidelines that have been set as well as using geopark status to promote national parks.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts needs to promote SDGp in tourism packages and further explore products such as natural beauty and geology, especially in potential geotrails.

“In addition, SDGp needs many storyboards that highlight the morphology of the delta as well as its historical heritage,” he said.

Len Talif hoped that the Development Working Group chaired by the state Economic Planning Unit will coordinate the preparation of the SDGp Development and Management Plan as their preparation towards being recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark.

“As a way forward, SDGp will also collaborate with other National Geoparks and also Unesco Global Geoparks through the cooperation network (geopark sistership), make benchmarking visits to learn about geopark management, hold more engagements with various parties and related capacity building programmes,” he said.

The SDGp Gallery at Damai Central, he said, contains information on the evolution of geology, biology, culture, history, as well as interesting facts.

In order to manage the SDGp, he said the Sarawak Forest Department has been appointed as the agency to ensure the implementation of activities and programmes in line with geopark guidelines to ensure that the national geopark status can be maintained.

Len Talif said the SDGp will be re-evaluated in 2026 to assess whether the initiative has an impact, especially in improving the socio-economic level of the population through geotourism and ensuring the commitment of all parties is continuous.

“For the long term, the Sarawak government sees the need to establish a special unit that has human resources with various expertise in geopark management,” he added.