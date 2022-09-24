MCC asked to improve drainage at SJK Chung Hua Tudan

MIRI (Sept 24): Miri City Council (MCC) has been asked to improve the drain in front of SJK Chung Hua Tudan.

In making the call, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said he received complaints that flash flooding frequently occurred at the school whenever there is heavy rain.

During an inspection, Lee said the flash floods likely occurred due to the shallow drain, which was filled with soil and other debris.

“In view of this issue, it is best to improve the drain by deepening the drain to effectively mitigate excess water,” he said.

Lee also inspected the school’s uneven carpark, which has the potential to flood and inconvenience parents as well as students.

He suggested MCC temporarily lay gravel at the carpark to even the surface and tar the road in the near future.