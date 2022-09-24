NGO volunteer hopes Budget 2023 to address needs of disabled, chronic patients

KUCHING (Sept 24): Budget 2023 must include assistance for the disabled and people with chronic illnesses, who are struggling with the ever-increasing cost of living, said charity volunteer Kelvin Wan.

Wan said having worked with those in need over the years, he has found this group requires the most help.

“This is because they need disposable diapers daily or/and special milk powder supplement in order to live. In my own experience, these products are very expensive and now the prices for these items keep increasing,” he said when sharing his wish list for Budget 2023.

“Although I am grateful many public donors have generously donated to help these people throughout the years, many are finding it hard to donate for the long term nowadays.”

He said if the government did its part to ensure more assistance is allocated, many of these marginalised people would have better and more comfortable lives.

As someone who used to earn just RM300 per month for his first job, Wan said he understands the struggle to put food on the table.

He explained that having to help support his siblings, he was often left with just RM50 per month in the past.

“Back then I could only spend RM2 to RM3 per day for lunch. Hunger is not a good feeling. I pray that people around me will not experience what I had gone through,” he added.

Budget 2023 is set to be table in Parliament on Oct 7.