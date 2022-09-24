No new leads in 4th day of SAR for missing angler

SIBU (Sept 24): The search for missing angler Wong Ik Kong whose fishing boat capsized off Mukah on Tuesday evening entered its fourth day with no new leads.

According to Bintulu Zone Maritime director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad, the search and rescue (SAR) team covered an area of 962.6 square nautical miles in the search since the operation began.

He said 84 rescue personnel had been deployed for the SAR today.

In the incident, eight anglers were rescued while two were found dead.

The survivors were Wong Chiang Hie, Lingsan Spawi, Anuar Spawi, Lewis Yung Koh Ing, Chieng Hock Hung, Wang Ting Ping, Chong Fei Foo, and Lee Sie Soon.

The deceased were identified as Sabli Jun and Wong Siaw Tiang.

The ill-fated boat, carrying the 11 people, had left Penakub Mukah Jetty on Sept 20 before it sank at about 8.30pm.