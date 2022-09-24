Over RM1.2 bln allocated for rural roads – Mahdzir

KENINGAU (Sept 24): The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) has allocated over RM1.2 billion for the Rural Road Programme (JALB) nationwide in efforts to provide a better rural-to-urban road network system, said its minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said the JALB programme was implemented in line with the Rural Development Policy (DPLB) to expand and improve the network of road systems in rural areas.

“KPLB aims to extend 100 per cent basic infrastructure coverage in villages in Peninsular Malaysia and 80 per cent in villages in Sabah and Sarawak.

“For this purpose, this year alone more than RM306 million has been allocated for the development of rural roads for Sabah and more than RM221 million for Sarawak,” he said.

He told reporters this after inspecting the Jalan Rancangan Belia Tiulon – Kampung Simbuan road upgrade project in Sook, near here on Saturday.

Also present were Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Kurup and KPLB Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

Mahdzir said the road upgrade project had been approved under the Second Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan this year at a cost of RM152 million.

“This project involves upgrading a 20-kilometre road with a paved width of 6.5 metres according to JKR R2 standards and the implementing agency is Sabah JKR.

“This stretch of road will also connect the villagers to Sook town and Keningau town as well as connect to 13 villages, three schools, clinics, houses of worship with an estimated total of 2,000 people to benefit from it,” he said.

Mahdzir said the tender process for the upgrading project is expected to be carried out at the end of this month and construction work is expected to start in the first quarter of next year.

“This project will benefit people in the surrounding villages to transport crops and provide travel facilities for the villagers,” he added. – Bernama