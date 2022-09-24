Premier: 28 Sarawak sites could potentially be geoparks including of global value

KUCHING (Sept 24): Sarawak has identified several sites across the state with potential to be categorised as geoparks with local, national, and global values, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said eight sites have been identified as geoparks with local value, eight other sites as geoparks with national value, and 12 others as geoparks with global value.

“They are all under assessment. This shows that we have conservation efforts. Based on the current national 54 per cent of forest coverage, Sarawak contributes 52 per cent of the total land mass,” he told a press conference after officiating at the proclamation of the Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) at the Sarawak Cultural Village near here today.

Abang Johari said SDGp is the sixth National Geopark in the country, representing Sarawak’s efforts to preserve the environment in terms of geology, biodiversity, and cultural aspects.

He extended appreciation to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who was also present, for his aspiration to upgrade SDGp to a Unesco Global Geopark in the near future.

“If this can be achieved, it will bring about further socio-economic progress in this area apart from preserving the geological, historical, and cultural values here.

“From the perspective of economy, it will also have big impact not just in the tourism sector but for us to explore the biodiversity potentials as many natural plants here have medicinal properties to be developed as vaccines,” he said.

Abang Johari pointed out that SDGp, covering an area of 3,112 square km, is the second largest National Geopark in the country after the Kinabalu Geopark in Sabah.

He said Sarawak had already planned to upgrade infrastructure in the SDGp area under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to enhance road facilities in the area as well as in Bau.

“This whole peninsula part we will connect it with good infrastructure for the local residents,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, he said part of the plan had been announced by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan in Bau yesterday, that the Old Kuching-Bau Road will be upgraded to a dual carriageway for better connectivity.

Abang Johari said the access road from Yayasan Sarawak all the way up to the Santubong area will also be upgraded under the 12MP.

“And ART (Autonomous Rapid Transit) will be built to provide access for tourists so that they can see what we have to offer at the SDGp area.

“Basically this part of Sarawak will be connected for tourists for the world to come and see what we have to offer. While this will give a boost to tourism, Sarawak will continue to upgrade infrastructure in the areas including Damai,” he added.

According to Abang Johari, SDGp is unique and has potential to be upgraded to a Unesco Global Geopark.

“If it becomes a Unesco Global Geopark, we will be able to share information with the world the uniqueness of this area here,” he said.

He said SDGp will be managed and preserved under the National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998 and Sarawak Heritage Ordinance 2019.

Among those present was Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh.