Premier hopes Sarawak to get sizeable part of Budget 2023

KUCHING (Sept 24): Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hopes to see a sizeable allocation for Sarawak under the National Budget 2023.

“Of course we hope to have assistance and allocation to Sarawak as usual. Our hope is high,” the Premier said today.

He was responding to a question during a news conference after the official proclamation of the Sarawak Delta Geopark at the Sarawak Cultural Village near here.

Yesterday, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said Sarawak is hoping to be given more allocation funds under Budget 2023.

He said the state needs a lot of funding for it to implement infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, water and electricity supply, telecommunication systems, and so on.

Budget 2023 is now scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 7.

It was initially supposed to be tabled on Oct 28.

This has led to speculation that the 15th general election will be held soon.