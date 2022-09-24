Pujut rep urges federation to hold more activities for members’ benefit

MIRI (Sept 24): Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii urged the Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institute (SFWI) here to hold more activities which can benefit its members as well as involve the local community.

He said such activities will allow its members to get together with the local community and provide them with opportunities to exchange ideas.

Yii, who is also Miri mayor, said this in his address at the closing of the ‘Traditional Family Recipes Cooking Competition’ which was jointly organised by SFWI Miri and Bintulu at the Krokop branch premises here on Saturday.

“For example, this competition. It is an effort to promote traditional recipes of various families and share with each other while preserving the recipes so they can be passed down to the next generation.

“Apart from sharing knowledge on cooking, activities like this also bring everyone together,” he said.

Yii also urged the federation to increase its membership by reaching out to more women in the state.

“I was told that presently, Miri and Bintulu (branches) have over 800 members. I hope the organisation will continue to be active in recruiting members,” he said.

The cooking competition was held in conjunction with SFWI’s 60th anniversary in Sarawak.

Also present was SFWI Miri and Bintulu chairwoman Habsah Daud and SFWI Miri advisor Datuk Ursula Goh.