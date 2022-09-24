Riam Road Secondary holds Extravaganza XII cultural concert

MIRI (Sept 24): Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) held its Extravaganza XII cultural concert last night.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the event at Miri Civic Centre was an opportunity for students to showcase their hidden talents.

He said traditionally parents often want their children to focus more on their academic performance, while co-curricular activities come in second.

“Yet, I believe youths have so much potential that they should not be restricted at a certain level. Performing arts should be recognised as a future career and that through cultural concert, they are able to unleash their talent,” Lee said when officiating at the event.

“I can see how passionate the school management board, especially the board’s joint chairman Dato Sri Law Kiu Kiong, is in promoting education. It involves a lot of hard work, time, and also money. But seeing how students thrive and give good results in all — academically, sports, and co-curricular — all the efforts are worthwhile.”

RRSS CEO Dr Pauline Ho thanked all teachers, students, and staff involved in making the concert a success.

“After two years of pandemic, organising this concert was certainly a big thing amid the Covid-19. While we have been through so much the last couple of years, the concert’s theme, ‘Unity in Diversity’ definitely reflects us all coming together after the hardship of being affected by the virus.

“Though the time taken to organise the concert after it was mooted in May was rather short, I was proud that 400 students as well as teachers were able to put up an excellent performance within three months. The participation was overwhelmingly positive,” said Ho.

She added the two-day concert was a platform for students to showcase their talents as well as acquire soft skills such as time management, team work, organisation, planning, and communication.