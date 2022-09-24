Sabah CM tenure to be limited to two terms

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 24): The Sabah Cabinet has, in principle, approved the proposal to limit the tenure of the Chief Minister to two terms, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

The proposal, Hajiji said, will be brought to the next Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting, if the rakyat and all members of the State Legislative Assembly agree to amend the State Constitution related to the matter.

“I proposed this and the State Cabinet has agreed. So, if the people and all the Government as well as opposition assemblymen agree to the proposal to limit the term of office of the Chief Minister of Sabah to two terms, we will bring it to the next Sabah State Assembly meeting to amend the State Constitution.

“This is because limiting the term of office of the Chief Minister involves legal matters, therefore amendment to the State Constitution needs to be done through the Sabah State Assembly sitting,” he said, adding that limiting the Chief Minister’s tenure was an initiative brought by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) government.

He said this at the GRS roadshow in the Beluran parliamentary constituency on Saturday. The event, which was held at Dataran Telupid, was also attended by the presidents and leaders of the GRS component parties.

Among them were the President of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus J Ongkili, President of United Sabah National Organization (USNO), Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, Datuk Seri Dr. Ronald Kiandee who is also Beluran Member of Parliament, Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone J Kurum and Labuk assemblyman Samad Jamri.

The Beluran Parliament GRS roadshow is the fourth of the tour series, after Keningau, Kudat and Lahad Datu.

Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman said that the coalition which is made up of multi-racial and multi-religious parties, is a platform to unite the leaders and people of Sabah together to fight for the rights and interests of the state.

Hajiji opined that the time has come for the leaders of Sabah’s local political parties to unite under one umbrella which is GRS, to fight for and protect Sabah’s interests.

“We will not compromise in fighting for and demanding for Sabah’s rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” Hajiji stressed and explained that GRS’s goal is to unite the local parties in the state and ensure that Sabah is developed and ruled by local parties in the future.

“We need to learn from the experience of the past … How are we when we are politically divided? Therefore, the time has come for the people of Sabah and the local political parties to come together in a coalition that we call GRS.

“This will ensure that Sabah progresses and develops in the future. This is very important because if we are still divided and fighting among each other … if we are not united in a coalition, it will be impossible for us to succeed in politics, not to mention to develop the state in the future,” he stressed.

Hajiji also called for the GRS’ machinery to be activated in all areas to face the 15th general election which could be called anytime.

According to him, GRS’ machinery must go down to the villages to enlighten the people about the goals and struggles of the GRS.

He also urged voters in Beluran to ensure that the candidate chosen to represent GRS in the 15th GE will be victorious.