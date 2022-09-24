Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneur Awards now calling for entries

KUCHING (Sept 24): The Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) is calling for entries for the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneur Awards 2022 (AUBS 2022).

Its minister, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also a deputy premier of Sarawak, said this year’s award is organised in collaboration with Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) and Idris Ibrahim & Co Groups of Companies (116), a local certified auditor’s firm.

The closing date for entries is on Oct 14 and the award presentation ceremony will be held at Riverside Majestic Hotel on Nov 11.

Awang Tengah said its main objectives were to encourage efforts to produce successful bumiputera entrepreneurs, recognise outstanding entrepreneurs through authentic entrepreneurial characteristics that are creative, innovative, committed and contributing to the economic growth of the state of Sarawak, and to identify and recognise truly outstanding bumiputera entrepreneurs who can be used as models and benchmarks by others.

The awards is divided into several categories – the Outstanding Bumiputera Entrepreneur Award, Successful Entrepreneur Award, and Emerging Entrepreneur Award.

The Successful Entrepreneur Award is divided into four sectors – Development / Real Estate, Manufacturing SMEs/SMEs, Agro/Aqua/Bio, and Services (Tourism, Transportation, Professional, Food & Beverage, and Online Business).

The Emerging Entrepreneur Award categories are female (45 years old and under), male (45 years old and under) and youth (18 to 30 years old).

The winners in each category will receive a certificate and trophy.

On top of that, the winners of the Outstanding Bumiputera Entrepreneur Award and Successful Entrepreneur Award are also entitled for a soft loan scheme, and financing support for small and medium enterprises amounting to RM200,000.

The winners of the Emerging Entrepreneur Award are entitled for a state government business grant amounting to RM20,000.

“They will also represent bumiputera entrepreneurs at the Sarawak State Entrepreneur of the Year Award and any national and international entrepreneurs awards,” Awang Tengah told a press conference at his office in Wisma Sumber Alam here yesterday.