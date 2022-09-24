Sarawak sees drastic drop in pig population after ASF outbreak, says vet

KUCHING (Sept 24): The estimated pig population in Sarawak has dropped under 200,000 as the future of the pig farming industry remains in limbo, said Sarawak Livestock Breeder Association committee member Dr Ng Siew Thiam.

As the industry reels from the effects of African Swine Fever (ASF), Dr Ng said the industry has seen tremendous changes since ASF control areas were declared in the state on July 5, 2021.

“A total of 25,000 pigs were culled from 31 commercial farms located in Sarawak since July last year and these 31 farms have since ceased operations after the culling,” said the veterinarian at a press conference at Jalan Lapangan Terbang on Saturday.

He said Sarawak’s total pig population was at 1.6 million back in 2020 of which 400,000 were bred in commercial farms.

“Commercial farmers once produced 500,000 pigs a year – of which 400,000 were slaughtered for the domestic market and exported to Brunei while another 100,000 were exported as live pigs to Singapore,” he said.

Dr Ng said due to the contagious ASF virus and uncertainties surrounding the industry, many pig farmers have felt helpless and thus started depopulating their farms or selling healthy pigs of various body weight with some not up to the market weight or even underage pigs.

“Pigs used for breeding are also sold irrespective of age or pregnancy status, which resulted in a significant reduction in the population of breeding herds and the total pig population.”

Dr Ng said with the continuing decline of the pig population, the state will soon face a shortage of pork and live pigs and an increase in market price will be inevitable.

Having said that, he added pork prices in Sarawak are still considered as the cheapest if compared to Peninsula or Sabah.

He also noted many of the pig farms had been constructed in the 1980s, when the state was still free from ASF, and understandably operators had not incorporated virus prevention and containment facilities into the farms’ planning and construction.

The same situation was also faced by abattoirs in the state which contributed to the virus “spreading like wildfire” back in 2021 when the virus was first detected.

Dr Ng added with news of ASF outbreaks reported in Kuching, demand for pork had dropped by 70 per cent at its height.

“However, demand is slowly recovering and a lot of butchers are facing difficulties in sourcing live pigs.”

He hoped there would be clearer government policies – including stricter ASF control measures – to guide the industry through this challenging period as well as offer financial subsidies to support pig farmers.

“Many farm operators who witnessed their pig population being culled are adopting a wait-and-see attitude on government measures to address issues affecting the industry before deciding whether or not to resume their operations.

“As for consumers in Sarawak, please be assured pork sold in the market are safe for consumption. The small carcasses of pigs found in the market are actually underage pigs and they are slaughtered by the butchers to recoup their investment.”