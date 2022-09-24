Search for missing angler still going on

MUKAH (Sept 24): The search for a missing angler whose fishing boat capsized off Mukah on Tuesday evening is still going on.

In a statement yesterday, Bintulu Zone Maritime director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the Search and Rescue (SAR) team had covered an area of 794.18 square nautical miles in the search for Wong Ik Kong since the operation began.

He said 43 rescue personnel were deployed for the SAR operation yesterday and there had been no new lead in the search.

In the incident, eight anglers were rescued while two were found dead.

The survivors were Wong Chiang Hie, Lingsan Spawi, Anuar Spawi, Lewis Yung Koh Ing, Chieng Hock Hung, Wang Ting Ping, Chong Fei Foo, and Lee Sie Soon.

The deceased were identified as Sabli Jun and Wong Siaw Tiang.

The ill-fated boat, carrying the 11 people, had left Penakub Mukah Jetty on Sept 20 before it sank at about 8.30pm.