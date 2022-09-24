SFI workers not evicted, says department director

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 24): Sabah Forest Industry’s (SFI) workers are not being evicted by the State Government, said Sabah Lands and Surveys Department director Datuk Bernard Liew.

Liew said in a statement on Saturday that reports by some media portals on the eviction are completely false and totally without basis.

He clarified that following the State Government’s acquisition of SFI’s alienated land, it is standard procedure for the State Government to deliver to SFI the government’s notice of acquisition as well as to take possession and control over the acquired land.

Upon the second publication of the Gazette under Section 3 of the Land Acquisition

Ordinance, Cap 69, he said the affected landowners or any interested parties are notified and served notice of the acquisition.

The buildings and structures thereon shall, free of any encumbrances vest in the

government and shall be deemed to have been surrendered by the lawful owner or legal interest thereof. Therefore, vacant possession is deemed to have been delivered to the State Government, he added.

“Further, SFI’s workers and general staff who are currently living on premises following

the State Government’s acquisition, may remain where they are and will be eventually re-employed, if they wish, as part of the State Government’s sustainable forest timber development scheme which is the purpose of the acquisition in accordance with Section 2 of the Land Acquisition Ordinance.

“During the same period, the issue of outstanding salaries will also be addressed and

resolved fairly and equitably in a manner that reflects SFI’s workers’ valuable skills

and contribution to the State’s economy,” explained Liew.