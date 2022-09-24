Sukma: Owen and Ling Ching deliver elusive doubles medal in badminton

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 24): Owen Ting Shih Wee and Wong Ling Ching created more history on Saturday by becoming the first Sarawak pair to win a badminton doubles medal since Sukma started in 1986.

On Thursday, they had already become the first pair to reach the mixed doubles semifinals after they upstaged the more high rated Academy Badminton Malaysia combination of Justin Hoh Shou Wei-Wong Kha Moon of FT Kuala Lumpur in a three-setter quarterfinal.

On Friday, however, they lost in straight sets to Tee Kai Wun and Toh Ee Wei of Melaka in the semifinals and were resigned to the play-off for the bronze medal.

In yesterday’s bronze medal playoff against another Melaka combination of Tan Kok Xian and Yap Ling at Axiata Badminton Arena in Bukit Jalil, the determined Sarawak pair took first set 21-12 but lost narrowly 19-21 in the second.

The rubber set saw both pairs fighting point for point with the lead changing hands several times before the score was tied at 16-16.

Ting-Wong played well in the final stretch to wrap up the victory 21-17 to contribute a bronze medal to the Sarawak.

It was also the only medal that the state badminton team secured at Sukma XX.

“First of all, thank you so much to the Sarawak supporters, my family and also the Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) or making this happen. l feel very happy today and also with my performance.

“I felt a bit nervous during the game and managed to calm down and also comforted and encouraged my partner. We took the first set but was unable to follow up in the second set because we lost a bit of focus,” Owen Ting said after the match.

“In the third set we managed to play a safe game and were more focused. Although our opponents gained many points while we were leading, we were still able to take control of the game and triumphed in the end.

“As l am no longer eligible for the next Sukma, I will take a rest and contemplate on my future plans,” said the 23-year-old player.

As for 19-year-old Ling Ching, she will continue to carry Sarawak’s challenge in the next Sukma in Johor. She plans to continue training with the state squad after taking a short break.

“I am also very happy to win this bronze medal for Sarawak in Sukma. For that, I want to thank my parents, coach and team manager for this achievement,” the Miri-born shuttler said.

The delighted Sarawak team manager Ting Ching Zung could not contain his pride in the exploits of the history-making duo.

“This bronze medal win is actually a major breakthrough for Sarawak badminton in Sukma,” he said but quickly mentioned another milestone achieved by another Sarawak pair.

“Apart from winning the first bronze medal in the mixed doubles, the Fong sisters Flora and Felicia also made it to the women’s doubles quarterfinals for the first time in Sukma history,” he noted.

Former Sarawak Sukma coach Dominic Lim was among many in the local badminton fraternity who celebrated yesterday.

Lim, who had coached Owen for over 10 years, was most impressed by the “maturity” of the bronze-medal winning duo.

He described this 20th Sukma as particularly tough due to presence of so many national trainees in the competition. The Sarawak pair’s ability to “mentally and tactically adapt” to the highly competitive environment and windy court conditions were key to their success, he added.