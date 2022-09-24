Takiyuddin wants Sarawak Delta Geopark to get Unesco Global recognition

KUCHING (Sept 24): The Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) should hopefully be recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark in the near future, said Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

The Energy and Natural Resources Minister said there is presently one Unesco Global Geopark in the peninsula — the Langkawi Unesco Global Geopark, while the Kinabalu Geopark in Sabah is set to be upgraded to a Unesco Global Geopark next year.

“God willing, SDGp will also be upgraded to a Unesco Global Geopark in the near future,” he told a press conference after Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg proclaimed SDGp at the Sarawak Cultural Village near here today.

Takiyuddin noted Abang Johari had announced measures to provide facilities for both locals and tourists to access SDGp as this would make it better known to the world.

As SGGp has archeological, geological, historical, and cultural values, he said it will be able to meet Unesco Geopark requirements.

In his speech earlier, the federal minister said he hoped to see close collaboration between the Sarawak government and the federal government to preserve SDGp as a more sustainable National Geopark in Malaysia.

He said close cooperation from all stakeholders is also required for SDGp’s improvement and development.

“Hopefully all geoparks throughout Malaysia will continue to grow and be able to benefit the residents or citizens of the geopark,” he said.

Takiyuddin said concerted and continuous efforts can help improve the socioeconomic status of the local community, especially in and around the National Geopark region.

He such efforts would be implemented more effectively through the involvement of the local community in various geopark development activities and programmes.

“I am happy with the presence and participation of other National Geoparks including Langkawi Unesco Global Geopark (LUGGp) in this event. This shows support and a good start to strengthen the network of cooperation between geoparks in Malaysia,” he added.