Three died, one injured in two Sibu accidents

SIBU (Sept 24): Two men and a boy were killed while a pillion rider was injured in separate road accidents here Thursday afternoon.

A 58-year-old motorcyclist died from serious injuries sustained while his 16-year-old pillion rider suffered a broken right leg after their motorcycle collided with a lorry at Jalan Ding Lik Kong around 1.30pm.

According to Sibu Police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the lorry driven by a 41-year-old man was going straight on the main road when a motorcycle suddenly exited from the left at a junction. The lorry hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died around 3.30pm while receiving treatment in Sibu Hospital. The pillion rider was receiving treatment at the hospital.

In a separate accident, a 51-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman around 3pm.

Zulkipli Suhaili said in a statement that a six-year-old boy traveling in the car was seriously injured and later died 3.45pm in Sibu Hospital while receiving treatment.

The police are investigating both cases under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.