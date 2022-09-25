Boat, crew held for fishing outside permitted zone near Kuala Tatau

BINTULU (Sept 25): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) yesterday intercepted a local fishing vessel for allegedly fishing beyond its permitted zone.

MMEA Bintulu director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the Class C boat was spotted at 5.34 nautical miles from Kuala Tatau here around 5pm by an MMEA vessel patrolling the coastal areas.

“The skipper and crew, aged between 26 and 51, were detained for further investigation. Seized along with the boat were trawl-type fishing equipment and a variety of fish weighing 200kg,” he said.

He added this was the fourth fishing vessel detained this month by MMEA for conducting fishing activities beyond the permitted zone.

The case is being investigated under Section 8(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for violating the licence terms which carries a compound and revocation of licence upon conviction.

Mohd Khairol reminded the maritime community to always comply with the rules and laws, adding any information on suspicious or illegal activities or emergencies at sea can be channelled to the MMEA Bintulu (086-314 254), Maritime Operations Centre (082-432544) or MERS 999.