Boat owner compounded over dumping of rubbish into sea

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): Kota Kinabalu City Hall (KKCH) has issued a RM500 compound to the owner of a fishing vessel after its crew was caught throwing rubbish into the sea.

A video clip of the incident was handed over to KKCH as evidence, said Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip on Sunday.

Noorliza in a statement said that the compound was issued under KKCH’s anti-littering by-law.

The act was caught on video by an individual who agreed to come forward as a witness. The incident occurred around 9.40am on Oct 10, 2021 when the vessel was moored at the waterfront opposite the Le Meriden Hotel here.

After a lengthy legal process, the compound was issued to the company on Sept 29 this year.

Nooliza said the company agreed that the offence was committed by its staff and paid the compound.

“KKCH often receives complaints on fishing vessels dumping garbage into the sea and will intensify surveillance and intelligence operations. Fishing vessel owners are advised to constantly remind and monitor their workers so as to not indiscriminately throw garbage into the sea,” said Noorliza.