Budget 2023: Sarawak should get at least RM8 bln given state’s big land mass, says Kapitan

KUCHING (Sept 25): A community leader here hopes that Sarawak will get at least RM8 billion worth of allocations under the national Budget 2023.

Kapitan Tan Yit Sheng said the state had been given allocations RM4 billion or so under the national budget in the past years and this figure is too small given the land mass Sarawak that has.

“We hope that this coming national budget will see fairer allocations for Sarawak, which is a big state given its land mass, almost as large as Peninsular Malaysia.

“Despite so, the allocations given to Sarawak are very small in the past, just RM4 billion. Given the wide areas we have in Sarawak, we hope to see at least RM8 billion be allocated to Sarawak.

“In terms of infrastructure development, Sarawak lags far behind compared to Peninsular Malaysia. Sarawak is lacking in terms of development in the last 50 over years,” he told The Borneo Post today when asked about his wish list for the National Budget 2023, set to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 7.

Tan, who is Kuching Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners education chief, said the road network system in the state is in a dire need to be further upgraded to facilitate delivery of goods.

He said there are so many highways including the North-South Expressway in Peninsular Malaysia to connect the entire Peninsula, but in Sarawak, there is only Pan Borneo Highway, which is not completed yet.

He reiterated that Sarawak is slightly smaller than Peninsular Malaysia in terms of land mass, and one highway is not sufficient to meet the infrastructure needs.

“We need more infrastructure development,” he stressed.

According to Tan, the prices of various goods and supplies in rural and remote areas across Sarawak are high due to transportation costs.

He opined that the rural folk statewide would not have to fork out more for products and goods if Sarawak is equipped with good infrastructure.

“With better accessibility to connect urban and rural areas in Sarawak, the cost of delivery will be brought down and subsequently, our people in rural and remote areas would not have to pay more.

“In order to have better road networks in Sarawak, we need more allocations,” he said.

Given its rich natural resources such as timber and oil and gas, Tan said Sarawak had contributed a lot of revenues towards nation-building.

He said this is a reason why Sarawak deserves bigger allocations under the national budget.

“Malaya should pay close attention to our needs and do not just simply distribute allocations fairly among the states. The development funding should be allocated based on the land mass in order to see further development in Sarawak,” he said.

He said Sarawak is also in need of more allocations for education development, from the kindergarten level all the way up to tertiary education.

Not only must Sarawak ensure that its children irrespective of faith and region have access to education, it also needs to ensure that education provided is of quality, he pointed out.

“Towards this end, we need a lot more allocations. We hope that Sarawak will be given more allocations to see further progress for our state,” he added.