Budget 2023 to focus on post-pandemic economic recovery, says Mustapa

JELI (Sept 25): The government will focus on efforts to revive the country’s economy in the Budget 2023 to be tabled this Oct 7, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said previously, the focus was on the health aspect, and as the Covid-19 situation improves, the focus would be on the economic recovery process.

“The main task of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet is to ensure that inflation is under control and job opportunities continue to be created, and at the same time continue to assist the small and medium enterprises,” he told reporters here today.

Elaborating, Mustapa, who is also Jeli Member of Parliament, said the budget is a short-term economic plan that requires transformation.

“We must introduce reform measures; if we continue with the old measures, we will not succeed. We assure you that the government will focus on strengthening the economy so that the people can live comfortably,” he said.

He said the government also wants to create more job opportunities for everyone, including the youth.

“What is important is that we want to ensure that our economy will grow at 5.6 to 6.4 per cent as targeted,” he added. – Bernama