Continuous rain warning in Sabah, Labuan until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 25): Continuous rain is expected to occur in Sabah and Labuan until tomorrow, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said the alert affects Sabah’s interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), west coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), and Kudat.

Meanwhile, in another statement, MetMalaysia said that Typhoon Noru, at a distance of about 1,156 kilometres (km) northeast of Sandakan, Sabah as of 11 am today, does not pose any significant threat to the country.

The typhoon, moving west at a speed of 20 km per hour (km/h) with a maximum wind speed of 180 km/h, is currently located approximately 241 km northeast of Manila, Philippines. – Bernama