Covid-19: Sabah records 135 new infections, decreased positivity rate

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): Sabah recorded a total of 135 new Covid-19 infections today, said the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said this was a reduction of 18 cases as compared to 153 cases yesterday.

He said the decrease in the number of cases was due to the fact that a lower number of test samples were submitted which was 1,493.

“The positivity rate decreased, from 9.52 per cent yesterday to 8.48 per cent today,” he added.

Masidi said fifteen districts had recorded at least one case of Covid-19 infection today while another three districts recorded double-digit cases.

He added that the districts with double digit cases were Kota Kinabalu with 69 cases, Penampang (13 cases) and Tawau (10 cases).

Masidi said only one case was in Category 3 while the rest were in Categories 1 and 2.