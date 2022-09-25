DAP members agree to anti-party hopping law amendments in special congress

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 25): DAP have almost unanimously agreed to make amendments to their anti-party hopping law in tandem with changes made to the Federal Constitution today.

DAPs secretary general Anthony Loke said only two members disagreed with the motion to make the amendments and as such the new laws will be gazetted soon.

“The changes to the federal constitution has been gazetted so we as well today have approved the amendments and we hope the Registrar of Societies (RoS) will expedite this and we can enforce it before the 15th general elections (GE15).

“This was important to close some loopholes in the federal constitution as it did not cover MPs who were sacked from the party. At the time it meant they did not go against the party and would remain as a party member despite it being clear he or she had broken party laws.

“So now if we have it clearly stated that any MP who breaks party laws is going against the party’s constitution he can be removed from the party,” he explained during a press conference with reporters after the congress in Shah Alam.

The congress was attended by around 1,175 members which meant they had met the required quorum.

Apart from that, Loke was asked about the state representatives to which he said the states need to make their own amendments before state legislative members will also be subject to the new amendments.

Loke also said he had no concerns that this law would not be passed stating he had trust in Minister in Prime Ministers Department in charge of Law, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, would honour his word and make sure the amendment to the federal constitution is made before GE15.

Meanwhile, Loke gave some updates on The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) hopes to be a part of PH for GE15.

He said PH’s presidential council are discussing the parameters for their inclusion and he has no more to update. He did say that anyone is welcome PH without stipulations.

He also said they have not fully decided on seat allocations for GE15 as it was still being discussed. – Malay Mail