Dr Sim: Small lifestyle changes make big difference when it comes to health

KUCHING (Sept 25): Psychological stress could double the risk of having a heart attack, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Speaking at a World Heart Day 2022 celebration at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) headquarters’ today, Dr Sim said one must exercise, practise meditation and get enough quality sleep to lower stress levels which, in turn, could reduce the risk of getting a heart attack.

“Being healthy and fit is not a fad or a trend – it’s a lifestyle. Leading a healthy lifestyle is a choice. We need to get out of our sedentary lifestyle. Small changes in your lifestyle make a big difference,” he said in his opening speech.

He said in line with this year’s World Heart Day themed ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’, the City Joggers Club, in collaboration with MBKS, held a ‘Walk-A-Mile’ activity yesterday morning, which gathered around 2,000 participants.

Adding on, Dr Sim who is also state Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, expressed gratitude to Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib for their solid support for the Sarawak Heart Foundation.

The deputy premier also thanked local partners for supporting the celebration this year, which included the Sarawak Heart Centre, Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group, Nestle Products Sdn Bhd, Genesis Water, F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd and Farley Supermarket.

“We want these World Heart Day messages to reach to as many individuals as possible to help achieve cardiovascular health for every heart.”

A ‘Sarawak Combat Against Cardiovascular Disease Cartoon and Doodle Competition’ was also held for the first time by Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus at yesterday’s event, where a total of 231 entries were received, including two from Scotland.

The competition was divided into primary school, secondary school and university / college students’ categories.

Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus would also be holding a World Heart Day 2022 celebration this Saturday (Oct 1), where the organiser would line up a series of activities including a free health screening, self-breast examination, music and dance performances, as well as a public forum facilitated by specialists from Sarawak Heart Centre.

Among the distinguished guest present yesterday was Dr Sim’s wife Datin Sri Enn Ong, Sarawak Heart Foundation trustee Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and Kuching South deputy mayor Hilmy Othman.