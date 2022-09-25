E-hailing rider seriously injured after motorcycle collides with car in Miri

MIRI (Sept 25): A 22-year-old e-hailing rider was seriously injured after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at Jalan Senadin here yesterday evening.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri officer-in-charge Usman Harto in a statement, said they were notified of the incident at 5.19pm and four personnel were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the APM personnel found out that the e-hailing rider sustained a broken left thigh as well as injured his right shoulder, left leg and left hand,” he added.

Usman said based on the information from the victim, he was on his way to make a delivery when he was involved in a collision with the car.

“The APM personnel provided first aid to the victim and then sent him to the Miri Hospital for further treatment,” he added.

He said the operation ended at 6.29pm.