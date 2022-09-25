Give relevant authorities full details first, Balingian rep reminds anglers

MUKAH (Sept 25): Anglers and boat crews must register their names and provide navigation details to the relevant authorities before going out into the sea, said Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi.

He said this following the Sept 20 incident where a fishing boat carrying 11 people capsized off Mukah, killing two people on board with one still missing.

“For example, anglers and boat crews must register themselves and give complete information to the relevant authority of their destination,” he told The Borneo’s Post sister paper, Utusan Borneo yesterday.

By registering with the authority, this will enable the relevant parties to monitor and be aware of their whereabouts.

Yakub also advised all boat owners to have their boats checked before going out into the sea as well as to have lifejackets and safety equipment on board for the safety of all crews.

He also suggested that only registered boats are to be allowed at the sea.