Man killed in single-vehicle accident at Jalan Batu Kitang

KUCHING (Sept 25): A man was killed after the car he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Kampung Bumbok, Jalan Batu Kitang here around 1am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the deceased identified as Alan Jong Kai Quan, was with two other passengers during the crash.

“The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel,” it added.

Bomba said one of the passengers managed to exit the car prior to the arrival of rescue personnel, while the driver and another passenger were pinned inside the car which had landed on its roof.

“The rescue personnel had to saw open both of the vehicle’s front doors to extricate the victims,” it added.

Bomba said the injured passenger was sent to Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment while the body of the deceased was handed over to the police for further action.

After ensuring that the area was safe for other road users, the rescue personnel from the Batu Lintang fire station wrapped up the operation at 2.15am.