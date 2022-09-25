Minister: Pandemic pushes Sarawak to approach tourism with renewed focus

KUCHING (Sept 25): The Covid-19 pandemic has triggered Sarawak to approach tourism with a renewed focus on the future by promoting responsible tourism.

In stating this, state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah regarded the pandemic as ‘having undeniably shaken the tourism industry in an unprecedented manner’.

However, he also pointed out that amidst it all, there was ‘a silver lining in every dark cloud’.

He said this in his speech, read by his deputy Datuk Sebastian Ting, for the opening of the two-day World Tourism Day (WTD) Sarawak 2022 programme at a hotel in Bau near here yesterday.

Abdul Karim said tourism was listed one of the six economic sectors for economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental envisioned in Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“It is an aspiration of the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and that is by 2030, Sarawak would be a thriving society driven by data and innovation where everyone would enjoy economic prosperity, social inclusivity and sustainable environment,” he said.

Abdul Karim also said the pandemic had allowed time for natural habitats ‘to heal from the effects of constant visits from tourists’, as well as to spread the important awareness of natural preservation.

He said with the world’s borders gradually reopening, many countries had launched their own activities and programmes to support the recovery of tourism activities.

“Sarawak, for example, launched the PCDS 2030 in the midst of the pandemic, including intensifying tourism as one of the key economic sectors for Sarawak’s future growth in order to make Sarawak as a leading destination for eco-tourism and business in Asean region.”

The minister said Sarawak had come a long way from tourism development and sustainability, and it is now marching forward to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“This echoes with the theme from United Nations’ World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for World Tourism Day 2022, ‘Rethinking Tourism’, by putting people and the planet first and bringing everyone – from governments and businesses, to local communities – together around a common vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector.”

On WTD Sarawak 2022, Abdul Karim said the programme entailed two key dialogues: one on the discussion of rethinking tourism and also responsible tourism; while the other on the future of tourism sector from the perspective of different stakeholders.

In this respect, he cited the opening of the Borneo Cultures Museum, the conclusion of the World Rainforest Music Festival, the Best Marketing Award for Sarawak as conferred by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), and the listing of Kuching as among the Unesco’s Creative Cities of Gastronomy, as examples of the state’s tourism achievements so far.

“Together, we make tourism-prebuilding possible, and together, we can make tourism sustainable in Sarawak as our commitment towards responsible tourism,” said Abdul Karim.

The WTD Sarawak 2022 is organised by Sarawak Research Society under the Responsible Borneo initiative, and supported by Abdul Karim’s ministry with the participation from UNWTO.

The programme concludes today.

Among those in attendance were the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor, Sarawak Research Society chairman Dr Hiram Ting and Business Events Sarawak chief executive officer Dylan Redas Noel.