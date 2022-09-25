Nadma: Disaster management committees need to be activated, prepared in Sabah, Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 25): The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has requested disaster management committees at the state and district levels to be activated to increase the level of preparedness to face potential flooding in Sabah and Labuan.

This follows a yellow-level weather alert issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today involving continuous rain in several locations in Sabah and Labuan until tomorrow.

According to Nadma, the disaster management committees must ensure that all flood relief centres are equipped with basic needs.

Control posts at the affected areas are also requested to have sufficient operational assets in good condition and ready for use.

“Nadma’s National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) will constantly monitor the technical parameters of the situation in collaboration with various technical agencies,” read the post on Nadma’s Facebook page today.

Earlier, MetMalaysia announced that the areas affected in Sabah were the inland (Kuala Penyu and Beaufort), on the West Coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud) and Kudat. — Bernama